Outrage over deplorable federal roads in Benue

..We are working to reverse agony of road users – Federal Controller of Works

..It’s wrong for FG to extend railway to Niger Rep while Benue has no road – Iyorchia Ayu

..I plead with Mr. President and NASS to make Benue roads motorable – Gov Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There have been unceasing outcries over the state of federal roads in Benue State in recent years as the roads continue to collapse with little or no effort to rehabilitate them.

Although Benue State is blessed with many federal roads, which span hundreds of kilometres leading into and outside the state, the roads are, however, in very deplorable shape that leaves many road users in tears most of the time.

Farmers, who need to ferry their farm produce from one point to the other, truck drivers with articulated goods and residents are worst off in the prevailing shambolic state of federal roads in the “food basket of the nation.”

In fact the state of roads has also made it very herculean for thousands of traders who throng Benue State daily to make large purchases of food crops to easily convey such items to other parts of the country.

The implication is that a large percentage of the food crops produced in the state for onward conveyance and sale in other parts of the country are abandoned in the barns to rot away. It has now become a common sight in parts of the state to see trucks hauling these food crops tumbling over on roads and spilling their contents due to the dreadful state of the roads.

The development has to a large extent also badly affected the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, profile of the state since a large chunk of that is expected to be generated from farm produce.

Some of the federal roads in the state which are in bad shape are the Katsina- Ala- Abaji-Tordonga-Harga Road, Makurdi-Gboko Road, Yandev-Ugbema Road, Makurdi – Naka – Adoka Road, Makurdi – Aliade – Otukpo Road, Otukpo – Enugu Road and Gboko-Lessel Road.

Others are: Ihugh-Tsem Ker – Vandeikya Road, Makurdi-Lafia Road, Aliade-Oju Road, Aliade-Gboko Road, Ihugh-Korinya Road and Ogobia-Oyangede Road.

Aside these roads, the Katsina-Ala bridge which serves as a link between the Sankera axis of the state that produces over 95 percent of the yam tubers that come from Benue and the rest of the state, is also in a sorry state with large potholes doting the surface of the bridge.

That bridge which also serves as a major access to Taraba state looks more like a disaster waiting to happen.

Piqued by the deplorable condition of the Ihugh-Tse-Mker Road in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state some of the youths in the community recently took to the streets to demand an urgent action from the federal government.

The angry youths who bore placards with inscription such as “We are also Nigerians, Federal Government fix Benue roads”, “What is our sin Benue state”, “All Federal roads in Benue are impassable”, among others also sang solidarity songs.

It was gathered that the youths decided to embark on the protest following repeated unsuccessful appeals to the federal authorities to have the roads fixed.

A community leader in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity told AV that “there is hardly a day you don’t see heavy duty trunks tumbling on this road. The situation got so bad that the youths of the community mobilized themselves and started fixing some of the terribly bad portions but it didn’t help the situation.

“It is pathetic because this is the area of Benue state that produce large volume of fruits that are sold within and outside the state because people come from all parts of the country with trucks to buy these fruits and sometimes the trucks end up in gullies on the road.

“Besides, the road also leads to the South-South states but many of the vehicles that ply it end up spending days on the road in a journey that should not last more than three hours.

“So for sometime now it has been difficult for the people to move their produce to buyers in order to better their living condition due to the condition of the road and several others in the state, that is why you have this reaction and we pray it does not turn violent some day,” he added.

A the truck driver, Ibrahim Yesufu, who claimed he had been plying the Benue route for close to ten years lamented that the deplorable condition of the road had forced most of the driver’s who convey food items and fruits from adjoining communities on the Ihugh-Korinya Road to stop plying the road because they end up fixing their trucks with whatever they earned from a trip.

“The money we make is used to repair our trucks because after plying the road you must visit a mechanic and that is if your vehicle did not tumble with the goods you are conveying. That is one of the biggest challenges we face on that road and the Katsina- Ala- Abaji-Tordonga-Harga Road.

“So most of us have abandoned Benue routes but the pain is that most farmers can no longer get their produce outside their communities and the state to sell and make money and the government will also not make money from produce tax that traders pay to the Revenue Board.

“However those who are able to move their farm produce do it at a very high cost because the few truck drivers that ply those routes must factor the cost of repairing their trucks in their charges which will force farmers to increase their prices and further worsen the hardship of the people,” Yesufu said.

On his part, a yam farmer, Teryila Shekuma who claimed that he produces over 40,000 tubers of yam annually said before now he used to make a lot of money when they are conveyed in trucks and sold outside the state.

“But because most of the truck drivers are complaining that the major roads leading to our communities are impassable they can no more come to convey our yams to places like Lagos, Kano and the eastern part of the country.

“Those who agree to come charge us so much and that is killing our business. We are appealing to the federal government to help us since the state government is handling the roads in our communities the federal government should also do their part to make life easy for those of us who depend of our farms for survival because we are losing so much money.”

Adding his voice to the outcry by the people, former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu decried the continued marginalisation of Benue State by the Federal Government in the area of infrastructural development.

Dr Ayu who expressed this grievance at the recent commissioning of the reconstructed Ahmadu Bello Way in Gboko by the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration said though Benue was an opposition state it ought to get its share of good infrastructures as an entity in Nigeria.

According to him , “most of the roads that pass through Benue state are Federal Government roads. It is our entitlement to have them in good condition.

“I urge our National Assembly members to tell the President to fix our roads. It is wrong for the Buhari administration to construct a rail line from Kano to the Niger Republic while our roads are in deplorable condition.

“The money should be channeled to the repair of our roads. We do not need a rail line to Niger, fix our roads,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

