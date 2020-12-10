Our RSA funds outperformed inflation in October —LeadwayPensure MD

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

INSURANCE

Leadway Pensure Limited, a Pension Fund Administrator, PFA, said that its Retirement Savings Account (RSA) funds outperformed its stipulated benchmark for October 2020, with RSA I recording a 32 percent annualized return against a 25 percent benchmark.

This is even as the PFA reiterated its commitment to continuous service delivery as well as competitive returns on investments for its RSA customers.

Leadway Pensure PFA also disclosed that it is pushing the frontiers of the pension industry in Nigeria, while also offering comfort to Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders.

READ ALSO How extortion, dilapidated roads worsen Apapa gridlock

While commenting on the company’s customer-centricity, Mrs. Ronke Adedeji, Managing Director, Leadway Pensure, said: “Our promise to all existing and potential customers at Leadway Pensure PFA is to give them good experiences across all our channels.

“We are not relenting in our quest to find better ways to connect with our customers and give them excellent pension service delivery. This explains why we won the best PFA in customer service back to back.’’

“Leadway Pensure’s RSA funds outperformed their stipulated benchmark for October, with RSA I returning a 32 percent annualized return against a 25 percent benchmark; RSA II returned 25 percent against a 23 percent benchmark; RSA III returned 20 percent against a 15 percent benchmark, and RSA IV returned 18 percent against a nine percent benchmark; culminating in an overall high performance of RSA funds across multiple investments in the company.”

“The performance is a testament to our consistent efforts to deliver excellent results to our customers. As a company, we work assiduously to never stray from our objective of remaining amongst the top five Pension Fund Administrators in the nation.”

Kindly Share This Story: