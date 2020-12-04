Osun parents seek strict measures against miscreants in public schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Parents of students in Osun public schools have called on the State Government to take tough measures against miscreants disrupting academic activities in schools across the state.

A statement issued by Ministry of Education Information Officer, Roseline Olawuni, disclosed that the parents under the aegis of Forum of Parents of Public School Students in Osun charged the Ministry to deal ruthlessly with any students behaving like hoodlums to preserve the sanity in public schools.

The forum, during a meeting with both the State Commissioner for Education and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Folorunso Oladoyin and Jamiu Olawumi at Adventist Grammar School Ede, advocated sanction against parents supporting rude children.

“We subscribe to taking serious disciplinary measures against student behaving like miscreants and even parents that support such rude students.

“We believe that is the way to return sanity into public schools”, said the leader of the forum.”

Responding, Oladoyin said proper monitoring of student would commence as soon as the official identity card for easy identification of students takes off and commended teachers and parents for attending the meeting.

While calling on teachers to cooperate with their school principals in order to deliver a 21st-century education standard, Oladoyin urged them to be dedicated to their duties at all times.

Also speaking, Olawumi said, teachers should see themselves as moulders who have been given the mandate to shaoe the lives of their students to become better individuals.

He further advised teachers and principals to see themselves as role models who students would look up to for mentorship.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: