Osun male, female players demand sports commissioner’s removal over salary delay

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Players of Osun United and Osun Babes Football Club on Monday protested the delay in the payment of their salaries by the State Government.

The players bearing different placards protested to the Government House seeking the removal of the Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the State, Mr Yemi Lawal.

This is as the Commissioner disclosed that the players were owed salaries because the refused to make themselves available for data capturing at the State Ministry of Finance.

The players after leaving the Government House left for the Governor’s Office at the State Secretariat, where they were addressed by the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi

Osun United spokesperson, Tajudeen Ahmad confirmed that the teams protested non payment of their two months salaries by the State Government.

He said the teams were addressed by the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi who urged them to make themselves available for data capturing in order to get their salaries.

“Yes it is true the players were from Osun United and Osun Babes, they were venting their anger over the inability of the State Government to pay their two months salaries.

“They were addressed by Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, he asked them to go for data capturing and get paid as soon as possible,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

