Osun EndSARS activists distance selves from fresh protest in Osogbo

Kindly Share This Story:

…say latest protest is self-serving, needless, unnecessary

Co-conveners of the #EndSARS protest in Osun State have distanced themselves from another round of protest that broke out in the State on Monday, describing the development as self-serving, needless, unnecessary and capable of compromising the peace and progress of the State.

A group of youth led by one Emmanuel Adebayo had on Monday staged a protest to the State House of Assembly in Osogbo, demanding among others the disbandment of the State Panel of Inquiry against Police Brutality, over alleged non-inclusion of EndSARS activists in the panel.

But in a letter to the State Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), the EndSARS co-conveners dissociated themselves from the fresh protest, stressing that the promoter of the latest protest, Adebayo, was pursuing a different agenda personal to him and has nothing to do with Endsars agitations in Osun.

The letter was signed by Ayo Ologun; Rauf Sadiq Success; Oluwasegun Idowu; Babawale Popoola, Ismaheel Abdulazeez; State Chairman of Nigerian Youth Council, Teslim Salawudeen; President, National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS) and Queen Fisayo Aderemi.

They said the fresh protest was needless and unnecessary considering the recent quantum of destruction and looting that characterised the recent protest in the State and the ongoing proceedings of the Judiciary Panel of Inquiry.

According to them, Adebayo’s inability to foist himself as a member of the panel of enquiry and satisfaction of his personal interest are the only driving forces for the new protest to create unnecessary tension and confusion in the State.

The letter reads in part: “We are compelled by prevailing circumstances as Endsars Stakeholders in Osun State to alert your good office and other security agents on the recent development which is capable of compromising the peace and progress of the state. It is before the public knowledge that fresh EndSARS protest resonated in Osun State on Monday December 7, 2020 led by one Emmanuel Adebayo, demanding among others, disbandment of Osun Judicial Panel Enquiry on Police Brutality, claiming non-inclusion of EndSARS activists in the State.

“Emmanuel is impersonating the EndSARS movement in Osun to make it look like his personal estate and anything that does not benefit him personally is anti-EndSARS movement.

“It is on record that when the State government constituted the panel, it was agreed that the panel should be expanded to accommodate more members of EndSARS movement which was acceded to by the government and it was collectively agreed that Ayo Ologun should be part of the panel to complement the efforts of Olusegun Idowu, a Civil Society crusader and EndSARS activist; Abdulazeez Ismaheel, State Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria, also a known EndSARS face; and Teslim Salawudeen, President National Association of Osun State Students( NAOSS), who were earlier nominated as members of the panel.

“It was against this development and other prevailing circumstances that all of us in EndSARS movement decided to suspend the protest on 27th of October, 2020 and Emmanuel Adebayo was among the four signatories to the position paper to suspend the protest. How and what informed the new protest without recourse to others who are stakeholders is still amazing.

“It would have been a different issue if Emmanuel had tagged his self-serving protest another name and not EndSARS protest in Osun, perhaps as co-conveners we might have no reason to join issue with him. But in a situation where an individual is attempting to turn a legitimate protest into an avenue to pursue personal agenda to erode our gains so far and at the risk of public peace.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: