Osubi Rotary targets N15m for edu-health projects

ROTARY Club of Osubi, under District 9141, has earmarked N15 million to be expended on educational and health projects for the 2020/2021 Rotary year.

The 11th President of the Club, Ighodalo Akpasubi, made the disclosure during his installation last Sunday at Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to Akpasubi, the projects include cervical and prostate cancer screening, testing and treatment for 250 people in Osubi Community and environs, free eye test and provision of medicated glasses in the same environment.

he added that there would be the distribution of free text and notebooks in Osubi as well as the completion of Osubi Community Health Centre, currently at DPC.

While soliciting support to enable the club to achieve its set targets for the Rotary Year, Akpasubi blamed the delay for holding the installation ceremony in December on the Coronavirus pandemic and other factors.

He mentioned micro-credit loan to small scale business owners, helping a teenager to full restoration of sight after suffering from a detached retina, planting of trees at Ogbe Secondary School, Effurun, in Uvwie Local Government Area, provision of potable drinking water at same Ogbe Secondary School and award of scholarship to two of the siblings of one of their late members, as some of the ways Rotary Club of Osubi have been able to positively render service to humanity.

In his valedictory speech, the immediate past President of the Osubi, Godwin Obasuyi, recalled how the club organised free medical check-up, gave out N50,000 each to some traders to boost their micro-investments, donation of seats and textbooks to select schools and distribution of food items to two communities during the peak of COVID-19 plague, as some impact projects of the club under his leadership.

The event also featured the induction of new board members for the club and the presentation of awards to deserving Rotarians.

