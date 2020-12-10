Osita Chidoka, Peter Obi, Soludo, others eulogise Arthur Nwankwo

Kindly Share This Story:

Emotions ran high at Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State as the former Minister of Aviation Chief Osita Chidoka, former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, Sen. Victor Umeh, Hon Obinna Chidoka, Prof. Charles Soludo, Prof Humphrey Nwosu and eminent personalities eulogized the late elder statesman and Chancellor of Eastern Mandate Union (EMU), Chief Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo who died in February at 80.

Chief Osita Chidoka who described the late Arthur Nwankwo as a pro-democracy activist and fighter for justice, disclosed that the late Ikeogu was his mentor.

He said that Arthur Nwankwo was indeed a great son of Igboland, Nigeria and Africa.

Chief Chidoka noted that the deceased idealist represented an important milestone in Nigeria generally and in Igboland in particular.

The former Corp Marshall of FRSC said as a matter of fact that Chief Nwankwo and his Fourth Dimension presented a platform for Ndigbo to tell their stories.

“Many professors in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) wouldn’t have gotten a platform to publish their works if not for The Fourth Dimension.

“He played a central role in the Outlook Newspaper which of course presented the view of Ndigbo to the world.

The former Minister said emphatically that Chief Nwankwo’s ideals should be embraced by Nigerians now that the nation is in soul searching about her existence.

He said all the trajectories of Ikeogu about Nigeria has been fulfilled because the nation is still groping in the dark.

“We have buried Chief Arthur Nwankwo today but his ideas and ideals are not buried. The future engagement should be based on principle and rule of law as demonstrated by the late sage.

“He joined Alhaji Aminu Kano’s People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and also played crucial roles in the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, that is a principled personality who should be a role model,” Chidoka said.

Asked to comment on what should be done to immortalize Chief Arthur Nwankwo, the former minister said that he leaves that for the governors of the South-East to decide.

“Just as the South West governors patronize Tribune Newspaper, Ndigbo should learn to celebrate their heroes, without following the path of heroes, it is difficult to be heroic, I am surprised that not many of our people are here to celebrate Ikeogu who gave us a voice.” He noted.

Chidoka said with relish that the late sage lived a fruitful and fulfilled life even as he charged Nigerian youths in general and the Igbo youths in particular to imbibe the ideals of Ikeogu of blessed memory.

Chidoka who had earlier on Tuesday 8 December, organized a Service of Songs at Arthur’s residence in Enugu thanked the people who took out time to identify with the deceased elder statesman.

The President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and other dignitaries were also on hand to give a befitting farewell to Chief Arthur Nwankwo.

