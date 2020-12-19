Breaking News
Translate

Ortom drags Makurdi-based lawyer to court for alleged libelous publication

On 11:50 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ortom appeals to Buhari for more appointment for Benue indigenes

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has dragged a Makurdi based lawyer, Mr Ocha Ulegede to court for alleged false, malicious and libellous publication.

Governor Ortom in the suit averred that Mr Ulegede allegedly assassinated his character and damaged his reputation in a social publication he forwarded to the WhatsApp group of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Makurdi Branch on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

ALSO READ: Governor Emmanuel reiterates commitment to development of MSMEs in Akwa Ibom

According to him, in the forwarded post, Mr Ulegede alleged that during a stakeholder meeting between the Benue State government and organized labour held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Governor Ortom lamented about the frequency of garnishee proceedings against his administration and referred to him(Ulegede) as one of the greedy lawyers and threatened to face such lawyers headlong.

Mr Ulegede was also alleged to have stated in the post that Governor Ortom castigated the person of Justice Maurice Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court Makurdi for granting garnishee orders and has instructed the Attorney General of Benue State to petition the Judge.

ALSO READ: #ENDSARS panel summons Badmus, ex-Lagos Police PRO, over brutality

When the case came up for mention, counsel to Governor Ortom, Samuel Irabor, observed that the defendant, Mr Ulegede was not in court, he made an oral application for the trial Magistrate to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

Counsel to Mr Ulegede, Augustine Sule, however, objected to the application, submitting that his client needed 48-hours to appear in court, after service, as required by law.

The trial Magistrate, Vincent Kor ruled against issuing a bench warrant since the time of service on Ulegede and mention of the case was not up to 48-hours. He adjourned the suit to January 29, 2021, to hear the preliminary objections against the suit.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!