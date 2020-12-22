Ortom donates 50 operational vehicles to security agencies in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Tuesday distributed over 50 operational vehicles to security agencies in the state to enhance their operational efficiency in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

Making the presentation to the benefiting agencies in Government House Makurdi, Governor Ortom who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba acknowledged the immense efforts and contributions of security agencies to stem criminality in the state.

According to the Governor “Benue state has witnessed its fair share of criminal activities ranging from kidnapping, cultism and herdsmen attacks but our security agencies have been working round the clock to nip them in the bud.

“And with these vehicles, I know that they will do more in that regard. I urge them not to relent in their efforts in ridding the state of all forms of crime.”

The Governor promised that more of the operation vehicles would be distributed to security agencies in 2021 and urged them to ensure regular maintenance of the utility vehicles.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the security agencies, State Comptroller of Immigration, Mr Festus Amajuoyi lauded the proactive effort of the governor in curbing crime in the State, stressing that they were motivated by the gesture to redouble their efforts in the fight against crime.

Mr Amajuoyi promised that all the benefiting agencies would maintain and put the vehicles to good use to help the government realize the purpose for which they were procured.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: