Orodje did not direct us to conduct a fresh election – Jenekpo

By Paul Olayemi

The President-elect of Ugborhen community in Sapele local government area of Delta State, Dr Nelson Ukoko, also known as Jenekpo, has denied the report that the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, HRM Felix Mujakporuo Orhue 1, has annulled the election that ushered him into office, adding that the report was from mischief-makers.

He narrated that after the election, the entire elders of the community, both the aggrieved and the chairman of the local government Hon Eugene Inoaghan were invited to the palace on the 8th of December, 2020.

“Ugborhen Community was directed to go back, have a meeting to resolve on what they want. We were surprised to hear that some persons left the meeting and started peddling rumours that Umogu (the Orodje ) has canceled the election, calling for a new one, this is not true, we have elected our leaders and it’s peaceful, security agencies were there, the day of the election and it was in compliance with the community constitution”

“We are not perturbed by their false stories, the intention of these fake news is to put pressure on the king to cancel the elections. Ugborhen Community is united in their quest to make Ugborhen great again. We shall defend Ugborhen and the collective decisions we have taken, while we call upon the aggrieve party to come join hands with the new leadership to develop our community, we want to advice them to tow the path of seeking redress rather than attempting to cause confusion” he said.

He advised those trying to cause disunity in the community not to forget that the District Head (Duke) of the community, who just passed on, is yet to be laid to rest, adding that ancestors of the Community will not be pleased in this attempt to cause disunity.

