Only God can effectively supervise Nigeria, Niger border — Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said that only God can effectively supervise the 1,400 kilometers border between Nigeria and Republic of Niger.

President Buhari also pledged that Nigeria would give robust support to Niger Republic in its forthcoming presidential and national assembly elections.

The President, who stated this while receiving in audience former Vice President Namadi Sambo, who heads ECOWAS Election Mission to the West African country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, applauded President Mahamadou Issoufou, for not attempting to tamper with the Constitution of his country, and elongate his stay in power, after serving for the maximum two terms.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said, “I come from Daura, few kilometers to Republic of Niger, so I should know a bit about that country. The President is quite decent, and we are regularly in touch. He is sticking to the maximum term prescribed by the Constitution of his country.

“Also, we share more than 1,400 kilometers of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God. I will speak with the President and offer his country our support. We need to do all we can to help stabilize the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest.”

Former Vice President Sambo congratulated President Buhari on the successful return of abducted schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State, and also his 78th birthday, last week.

He pledged that ECOWAS would ensure peaceful and fair elections in Republic of Niger, despite current political, legal and security issues, adding that meetings were already being held with the relevant stakeholders.

