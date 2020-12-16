Only court can decide the fate of Rivers APC, not NEC ― Aguma

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Hon. Igo Aguma, who has maintained to be the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has said only the court can decide the fate of the party in the state and not the National Executive Committee, NEC.

Aguma in Port Harcourt also said that the Rivers chapter of the party was not to benefit from the recent decision of the party’s NEC which dissolve all the structures of the party in the 26 state and capital and constitute caretaker committees.

He noted that before the said decision of NEC that APC in Rivers State already had a Caretaker Committee led by himself.

He noted that his office was declared by the court, adding that the said decision of the court has since not been reversed by the decision of the higher court.

Aguma who maintained that he remained the acting chairman of the committee in the state and not Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula said:

“The purported resolution by NEC was that the existing elected structures of the party at all levels be converted to caretaker committees and this was already in place in Rivers State under my legitimate caretaker committee, which is still a subject of various appeals while the judgement remains in force.

“We shall test every question including all issues up to the Supreme Court because only the judiciary at this stage can determine the fate of the APC in Rivers State and we are fully committed to the rule of law and not to the rule of one man.

“All we are demanding and asking for is constitutional and inclusive democratic politics in line with our party constitution”.

He bemoaned that the party was back to make the mistakes to did in 2019 that cussed it not to produce candidates for the polls, adding he would not allow the quest of the Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi on godfatherism to take the party down again.

Aguma said: “This is because one man, who is playing god in the party is out to fulfil his vow to destroy APC in the state because that is the only way he can maintain the control of every patronage that is due Rivers State from the federal level.

“Sadly, another local government election in Rivers State is around the corner scheduled to hold in April 2021, yet the party that should be playing formidable opposition is enmeshed in a crisis and put on the warpath by known dissidents because of the selfish political interest of one man.”

He also said the recent inauguration of caretaker committees of APC at the state local and ward levels and the appointment of Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula as the state’s committee chairman by Amaechi’s group had nothing to do with the APC.

“For emphasis, they are an aggrieved group within the APC in Rivers State made up of renegade and sponsored by the self-acclaimed godfather of the APC in Rivers State

“The desperate actions of the said Isaac Ogbobula and the Amaechi political group cartels are only misleading the inspecting public and a section of the APC with their manifest penchant for self-help and jungle justice.

“This same Isaac Ogbobula has been ostensibly hired to propagate divisiveness in the party and he knows he lacks the political pedigree and legitimacy to be the chairman of the APC in Rivers State.

“What he and his co-travellers fail to understand is that they cannot shrink the APC to be put into the pocket the self-parading godfather of party in Rivers”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: