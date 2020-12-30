One killed, 4 shot as armed robbers go on rampage in Ughelli

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

There was pandemonium on Tuesday at the Otovwodo axis of Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State following the shooting of one person by armed gunmen suspected to be armed robbers.

Three persons were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds during the incident while scores of persons were injured following the pandemonium that ensued while the robbery operation lasted.

One of the victim, a generator mechanic identified as Kelvin Asaboro, was reportedly hit on the head by stray bullet during the sporadic gunshots of the hoodlums while the four other victims sustained gunshot wounds on their legs and shoulder regions.

Sources from the Otovwodo central motor park told Vanguard that the gunmen had apparently trailed a traveller to the area who also sustained gunshot wounds and disposed of him some undisclosed amount of money.

The source, a driver who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “After the operation, the gunmen were shooting sporadically in a bid to aid their escape. It was during the shooting that some persons were hit by the stray bullets.”

The incident which heightened tension in the area, led to a protest by youths in the area who came out in their numbers biting tyres in protest of the non-presence of security operatives while the hoodlums held siege.

Calm was later restored in the vicinity following the intervention of an executive member of the Otovwodo community executive simply identified as Shokare who appealed to the protesters to vacate the road.

Contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the incident adding that efforts are currently on towards apprehending the suspects.

Vanguard News Nigeria

