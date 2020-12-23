One doesn’t have to be stinking rich to help others this Christmas – Elder Steve Agbata

Kindly Share This Story:

For Banker-Philanthropist, Agbata Steve Ndubuisi who is fondly called Elder Steve Agbata, a willing and giving hands doesn’t have to be extremely wealthy to help the less privileges in the society especially this Christmas season.

Despite his busy schedule as a branch manager of Zenith Bank in Abuja, Agbata has also been up-and-doing as a humanitarian touching lives with Elder Steve Agbata Foundation which he established years back.

The Philanthropist founded his charity organisation when he was still a young banker. “The purpose was to take care of some indigent children in my village whose parents could not afford the payment of their school fees. And to the glory of God, my village has benefited a lot from this,” said Elder Steve Agbata.

Agbata, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria, has bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Masters in Public Administration from the University of Nigeria.

Through the foundation, he has successfully awarded scholarships to pupils and students in his community from primary school to university level.

So far, he has funded the activities and programmes of the foundation from his private pocket.

“As we speak the foundation is facing the big challenge of funding,” he revealed, “but that does not mean that I will relent in my effort to better some lives. One doesn’t have to be stinking rich to help others especially this Christmas season.”

The native of Ogidi, Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, further stated: “It is becoming evident that I can no longer shoulder the responsibilities alone, so we are in discussion with some local and international donor agencies as to how can come in and help with our activities.”

READ ALSO:

Also Speaking on the trend of entrepreneurship in Nigeria, Elder Steve Agbata avowed that the Nigerian economy has not been friendly to entrepreneurs, especially small scale business owners.

This situation, he affirmed is further worsened by the economy sliding into recession. “However, I strongly believe that if the country can exit from recession sooner than later, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: