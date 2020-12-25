Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

There is palpable tension at Sabi Area of Osogbo as some hoodlums attacked residents in the community killing one person in the process.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the community Thursday night under the guise of organising candle procession for one of their dead member.

During the process they attacked residents and business owners in the area, shooting one Hausa trader in the process and leading to confusion in the area.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, the hoodlums return to the community Friday morning attacking residents in the area injuring an Hausa residents in the process.

Shops and businesses have been closed as hoodlums were looting shops around Ahmadiyah area.

As at the time of filing this report, there is sporadic shooting of guns in the area while the Hausa traders armed themselves with clubs and cutlasses to protect their businesses.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: