One dead, others injured as hoodlums unleash terror in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Hoodlums numbering about 700 have reportedly unleashed terror on residents of Wesley College area of Ibadan leaving one dead and others injured.

This was disclosed by the National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Wahab Ajijola Anabi when speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus robs biblical Bethlehem of Christmas cheer

He said the hoodlums have taken over Labo, Orita Aperin, Elekuro, Kosodo, Oranyan areas of Ibadan where they used dangerous weapons such as animal bones, bottles, pistols, nails, and clubs to wound the residents of the areas.

Ajijola said, while the attacks lasted, a man was stabbed to death.

“A man was killed at Kosodo area. He was stabbed to death. They were about 700 hoodlums invited from neighbouring streets. They used pistols, animal bones, bottles and clubs to stab and wound people”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: