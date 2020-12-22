ONDO TRIBUNAL: Akeredolu, APC jittery of losing at tribunal, says Jegede

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede said that governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the All Progressive Congress are jittery that they would lose at the election petition tribunal

Jegede who spoke in Akure at the inauguration of the party secretariat razed during the last # EndSARS protest in the state.

The new Party secretariat was singlehandedly built by one of the party governorship aspirants, Godday Erewa.

Jegede expressed assurance that he would become the governor of the state.

He said that “all evidence before the election petition tribunal were enough to send the All Progressives Congress’ government away from the Alagbaka Government House.

He added that the governor and his party, the APC were already jittery of losing in the court.

Jegede said that “The APC in the state is jittery and we shall take over soon”

He asked members of the party to first think of what they can do for the party and not only what they can benefit.

The governorship candidate commended Erewa for his good gesture and the chairman of the party for providing good leadership.

The state chairman of the party, Hon Fatai Adams charged the members in the state “to be more committed and loyal to the party, declaring that the benefits that members would derive from the party, would henceforth depend on their contributions to the party.

Adams said “this is the first time in the history of politics in Nigeria that a single individual, would build a secretariat of a party.

” Whenever there is anything to be shared or appointments to be made, contributions of would-be beneficiaries would be put into consideration.

Also speaking, the landlord of the house before it was raised, Mr Dapo Fakorede, described Erewa as a God sent to the party noting that he never believed that the rebuilding of the Secretariat, would be possible again and very soon.

Fakorede said that ” When the building was razed, the chairman met with me and assured me that it will be rebuilt. I never believed because of the economic situation and the fact that the party was not in power.

He added that ” today’s event is unique and special. I commend the leadership qualities of the chairman and other members of the State Working Committee.

The building was inaugurated by the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde who was represented by the National Vice Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Chief Dayo Ogungbenro.

