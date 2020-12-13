OML30: Ex- Niger Delta agitators want NPDC’s directive on retention honoured

Kindly Share This Story:

EX- Niger Delta agitators have asked a surveillance firm, Ocean Marines Solution Ltd – OMSL, to honour the directive of the National Petroleum Development Company, NPDC through Heritage Operational Services Ltd to retain them in the surveillance contract of OML30 that was taken over from Erasko Ltd.

They claimed the company OMSL reneged on the instruction of NPDC at the inception of its operations to retain them.

The aggrieved agitators under the aegis of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, in a statement by their National President, Eshanekpe Israel,alia Akpodoro, said they have dragged the surveillance firm before security agencies.

He explained that the decision to write security agencies was on the heels of the group’s meeting of its leaders in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to the Urhobo-born former warrior, the group is asking OMSL to engage all the ex-militants it inherited from Erasko Ltd, as instructed by the National Petroleum Development Company, NPDC through Heritage Operational Services Ltd at the inception of its operations.

Akpodoro alleged that the workforce inherited from Eraskon by OMSL were thrown out of the job while those indebted to were not being paid huge their backlog of salaries and other entitlements thereby denying them their means of livelihood.

The group which said it had inundated “all security platforms in the country” in a letter of its readiness to go into trenches against OMSL in Urhobo land, said the surveillance firm has taken the people for granted for too long.

In the statement, Akpodoro claimed that the ex-militants have been pushed to the edge by the OMSL making peace impossible.

The statement warned of dire consequences of allowing OMSL to continue to undermine ex-militants in its operational areas, particularly in Urhoboland.

Alerting on the consequences of such action, he said the group had fulfilled all righteousness by alerting the Nigerian authorities of the dangers ahead.

The letters, according to him, were sent to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno; Chief of Staff to the President; Senate President, Speaker of the House of Reps; Director-General of the State Security Service, SSS, Yusuf Bichi; the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Naval Staff.

Other security agencies Akoodoro said were alerted by the letter are Operation Delta Safe, Delta State Governor, Delta SSS Director, Delta CP, 222 Battalion, 3 Bataillon, NPDC MD, Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd, and the GMD Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The letter categorically informed the security apparatus that should in case OMSL refuses all appeals to engage Urhobo ex-militants in its surveillance contract, it should be told in clear terms to evacuate Urhoboland in the absence of which its operations on Urhobo soil will be guaranteed any longer.

Recall that Akpodoro led the NCNDEA into operations in conjunction with the Nigerian military to smoke out members of the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, bringing the activities of the armed group to an abrupt end in 2016.

He lamented the non-empowerment or recognition of his group since its successful outing with the military against the NDA.

