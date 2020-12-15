Omah Lay, Tems to be back home soon, Peter Okoye reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian singers, Stanley Omah Didia a.k.a Omah Lay and Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems, who are currently being detained in Uganda, will be on their way back to the country soon, Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has revealed.

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested and charged to court for performing at a concert held at Speke Resort, Kampala, at the weekend, despite COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

The ugly development have since sparked violent reactions on social media with Nigerian celebrities calling for the immediate release of the singers.

The arrest came following a public outcry by Ugandan entertainers, who castigated the Police for allowing international artistes to hold concerts while the local ones are denied the opportunity to do so.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group announced that the arrested singers will be on their way back home soon.

“Good morning guys! Just to inform you all that there’s a huge progress now and @Omah_Lay and #Tems will be on their way back home soon! Pls let’s all be calm,” Peter Okoye tweeted.

The cheery news has perhaps, relieved the building up tension and social media war about to be ignited between Nigerian celebrities and their Ugandan counterparts.

