Omah Lay grateful for making BBC Radio 1xtra ‘Hot For 2021 List’

The 23-year-old Nigerian superstar, Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as “Omah Lay” was grateful and happy for being listed among 10 artistes with hot hit for BBC Radio 1Xtra list for 2021.

Omah Lay expressing his appreciation on Sunday said “Thank you 1xtra for counting on me on BBC Hot for 2021.

The Radio had on its Twitter handle 1xtra said that Omah Lay’s music is deeply Afro-Fusion, with his biggest strength lying in his songwriting.

Omah Lay said that is why, ‘I take my time with every song, l am not one to just knock off a song immediately, I have to listen to the needs of the song”.

The other artistes that made the list are Bella, a UK R&B, Berwyn, Central Cee, Ivorian Doll, Lavida Local, Midas the Jagaban.

Others are Pa Salieu, Skillibeng and Stalk Ashley.

According to the radio, “We are tipping these ten artistes for big things in 2021 and will be supporting them in their journey over the next twelve months”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omah Lay is one of the best break out artistes of the year 2020 after releasing “Get Layd” album with 5 track Extended Play Record (EP).

He currently signed to the Dypper Music record label and has established a huge fanbase, with singles including hits like “Lo Lo” and “Damn”.

Omah has been generating massive headlines in Nigeria recently after he was arrested in Uganda for allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules.

However, all the charges were dropped following federal government’ intervention.

