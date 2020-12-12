Olu of Warri urges FG to revisit abandoned projects in Itsekiri communities, celebrates 5years.

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli has enjoined the federaral government to complete the Koko-Oghoye road ,Warri north local government area, adding that it should also revisit the gas industrial park/EPZ project in Ogidigben in the state.

The monarch made the appeal on Saturday at a colourful ceremony to mark his 5th year anniversary in his palace in Warri south local government area, Delta state.

“I was in Koko sometime earlier in the year to see this project for myself (Koko-Oghoye road). Considerable work has been done but a lot of work is till left to be done. ‘, he said.

“We appeal to the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Hon Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to complete it and open the Benin river corridor all the way to Lagos by road.”, he said.

“The gas revolution industrial park/EPZ project, this is more so as it is of immense benefit even to the nation in terms of gas utilization, instead of flaring “, he said.

“When the ground breaking ceremony was done in January 2015, our hopes were very high for the nation at large. Since then, however not much has been done”, he lamented.

He further appeal for a bridge connecting Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri and Warri south, adding that Itsekiri communities of Escravos and Benin River be electrified.

He also urged government to tackle ecological challenges in Ode Itsekiri, Ugborodo, Orere/Yanagho and Ogheye-Eghoroke communities..

While pledging the commitment of Itsekiri nation to a peaceful co existence with her neighbours the Monarch enjoined all to also promote values of peace.

“Let me here now reiterate my avowed commitment to peace and cooperation with all our neighbors, as we continue to live together on this same environment. We , however must point out that whatever grievances they have, should be pursued in a way that will continue to engender peaceful co existence”, he said.

The Olu of Warri also called for complete dredging of the Excravos bar for Warri and Koko ports..

He directed leaders of Itsekiri communities that are benificiaries of funds for Itsekiri Regional development council , IRDC to protect what is ” left of the RDC money”, he said.

Various Itsekiri groups danced corlofully at the event and got royal blessings.

Journalists in Warri also thanked the monarch for his good will message to them during the lockdown in the country.

