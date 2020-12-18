Olayinka best fit as PDP spokesman in South-West — Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges PDP to forge a common front against APC

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Friday congratulated Mr Lere Olayinka on his appointment as the spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in South-West by the Party’s South West Caretaker Committee.

Onuesoke in a statement made available to newsmen at the Uyo Airport described Olanyinka as a fearless and dogged spokesman deserving of such appointment.

Also read:

Saying Mr Lere Olayinka has proven himself beyond doubt that he was not just the right man for the job but also the best fit for the role, he said; “if truth be told the People’s Democratic Party as the main opposition in the South-West demands a robust and fearless spokesman, therefore, Mr Lere’s appointment came in at such a good time when the party is truly in need of such a brave voice.

“Mr Lere’s appointment is a sign of good omen and a step in the right direction for the party in the South-West, as he has proven over time that he is not just the right man for the job but also the best fit for it”.

Onuesoke also called on the South-West PDP to rally round themselves to forge a common front against the ruling All Progressive Congress so as to liberate their people from the stronghold of political predators.

“The PDP as the best alternative for the political liberation of the people of South-West region must at this point bury every trace of disunity and rally round themselves to forge a common front in the coming elections,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: