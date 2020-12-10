Olajide Orodo Foundation visits Bayeku Community in Lagos State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

A Non-governmental Organisation, Olajide Orodo Foundation has kick off part of its plans to give to the needy, offer community service and give to those who lack.

The NGO which became registered this year had her maiden community service on the 9th and 10th of December, 2020, at Bayeku, Lagos state.

The service were enjoyed, loved by both young and old of the community.

Speaking during the community service, the Programs Coordinator of Olajide Orodo Foundation, Mrs. Bolatito Oropo appreciates the community for welcoming and giving the organisation avenue to execute her plans. In her words, she said, “Olajide Orodo Foundation is a young charity foundation with a large heart to accommodate, help and extend community service to several states in Nigeria and beyond. This is our maiden community service and we are happy this is happening.”

While reacting through phone conversation, the Baale of Ilado, Igbogbo Bayeku Community in Ikorodu, Lagos commends the organisation for taking such bold step to bless lives of many.

He said, “This is a blessing to the community and I am happy this is happening during my time. The community appreciates your effort and we hope more organisations will imbibe this and touch lives of many with the resources they have, positively.”

READ ALSO:

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Olajide Orodo showed his concern at which the dream of him helping the needy is realised. He expressed being happy and motivated to give to those who are in need in the society and shows fulfilment as he launches out on his birthday officially. “This is an awesome moment for me, I must say. This is part of what motivates me in all I do. I derive joy being a philanthropist”, he said.

Members of the community while speaking, appreciated Olajide Orodo Foundation for the visit, gift and assistance showered on them despite not being a political party nor have affiliation with any political party or party office holder.

They spoke in one voice and call for more visit by the Organisation to their community.

The visit is one of the organisation’s plan set up for December community service this festive period. Some of the gifts given include; food stuff, cash and other materials

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: