Okpoama kingdom agog for Minister of State for Petroleum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Okpoama

The sleepy coastal town of Okpoama in Brass Local Area of Bayelsa State came alive Saturday as the people roll out the drums in pomp and pageantry to honour one of their own, the Minister of State for Petroleum and former Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The event held at the Okpoama Town Square attracted dignitaries from far and near including a former Minister of the federal republic and Amanyanabo of Okpoama Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Ebitimi Banigo. Others include former Military Governor of Delta and Ebonyi states, Navy Capt. Walter Feghabo (rtd), politicians, traditional rulers and senior citizens.

An elated Chief Sylva, who was accompanied his wife, Mrs Alayingi Sylva, while commending his kinsmen for the honour, assured that plans are at the final stage for the commencement of the Brass Fertilizer Project, the Atlantic Refinery and Fuel Depot which will not only transform the developmental landscape of the Brass Island but will also come with huge opportunities for the people.

Sylva commended President Mohammadu Buhari who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources for approving the projects and for appointing him as Minister, assuring that the Nembe-Brass Road project is achievable only if the people are peace-loving and supportive of the policies and programmes of the Federal Government.

His words: “This community today is at the verge of something great and I can tell you that for free. By the grace of God, if we are calm and we are peaceful, this will begin the prosperity of the Okpoama and Brass people. But we must be peaceful, we must be calm, we must be a peace-loving community.

“What this community need to do at this time is to rally behind His Royal Majesty, King Ebitimi Banigo and see how we can drag the opportunities not only to Okpoama community but Brass Island, Nembe, Bayelsa and the Niger Delta community.

“Today, we have finished all touches on the Brass Fertilizer Project. We are going to take the FID at the end of this year which is already with us. That is going to be a huge project on the island creating a lot of opportunities. We have put all finishing touches on the Atlantic Refinery- a Modular Refinery. We have put finishing touches to the Fuel Depot that would be built also on this island.

“And at this point, I would like us to commend my principal, my boss the Honourable Minister of Petroleum and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari without him I wouldn’t be here today as Minister of State.

President Buhari had been to Okpoama before and you all remember, he has been to Brass also as Head of State and through me, he has continued to be a part of this community.

“When you take about the road from Nembe to Brass Island, I can assure you even the road from Nembe to Okpoama to Brass is possible as long as you continue to be law-abiding, as long as you continue to be a peaceful community that people will look up to.”

In his goodwill message, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri commended the people of Okpoama Kingdom for honouring Chief Timipre Sylva whom he described as an illustrious son of Bayelsa State and enjoined him to use his appointment as Minister of State for Petroleum to attract projects to the state.

Represented by the Chief of Staff Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga, the governor applauded the new face of partnership and collaboration between the minister and the ‘Prosperity Government’, assuring that his government is ready to support the Minister of State Petroleum to succeed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: