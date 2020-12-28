Okowa’s aide calls for unity among Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Special Duties Media and the youngest political appointee in the State,Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has urged Nigeria singers Davido, Burnaby, and Wizkid to unity, saying that their unity will promote Nigeria in a good light.

Ossai disclosed this on his social media handles.

According to Ossai, it will be joyful for me to see Davido, BurnaBoy, and Wizkid unite.

“I am happy with the progress made by Davido, BurnaBoy, and Wizkid but I am sad over the disunity among them.

“The disunity is currently affecting their fans all over the world which is not good for the music industry.

“The music industry will progress more with collaboration between them.

“I understand disagreement is common sometimes but it can be controlled if our heart is open towards loving and forgiveness each other.

“Pride is one thing that is affecting the music industry in Nigeria.

“As a lover of music, I can categorically state that pride is the major reason while we are having a crisis in the music industry.

“Our singers need to understand that for us to see growth in the industry, they must endeavour to love each other and celebrate each other ”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

