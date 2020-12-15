Okowa felicitates Justice Commissioner, Mrakpor, 6 others on elevation to SAN

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, and six other Deltans on their elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The others are Prof. Festus Emiri, Prof. Joseph Abugu, Mr. Robert Emukpoeruo, Mr. Richard Ahonaruogho, Jean Chiazor-Anishere, and Uzoma Azikiwe.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that he received with joy, the news of the appointment of the seven illustrious Deltans to the enviable position of Learned Silks.

He described the new SANs as outstanding lawyers whose contributions to the legal profession remained inspiring.

The governor urged the new SANs to continue to be worthy ambassadors of Delta, adding that they should join others to ensure that there was high professionalism in the temple of justice.

“As a state, we are proud to see our sons and those living and practicing in our state, making real progress in the latest appointments to Silk.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Messrs Peter Mrakpor, Festus Emiri, Joseph Abugu, Robert Emukpoeruo, Richard Ahonaruogho, Jean Chiazor-Anishere and Uzoma Azikiwe on their elevation to the prestigious Inner Bar.

“Your sound command of the practice and ethics of the legal profession undoubtedly earned you your promotion to the enviable rank of Senior Advocate.

“I must remind our new Silks that their conferment comes with a privilege which puts them in an onerous position of responsibility to provide leadership,” Okowa stated.

