Okowa, Ereyitomi, Prof G.G Darah others attend Tidi’s book launch

Governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, the Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as well as Prof. G.G Darah attended the historic book launch of the Chairman Warri South Local Government Council, Dr. Michael Tidi which was held at Asaba Delta State Capital.

Ereyitomi commended Dr. Michael Tidi for his bold resolve and determination in putting his thoughts together by writing the book titled “Resource Dependence, Violent Conflict, and Economic Development in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria”.

He expressed delight that such a feat is coming from one of his constituents’ he supported the publication with good largesse and urged others to encourage the author for doing such rare intellectual development.

Ereyitomi who is the Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and a member of several committees in the 9th Assembly advised youths to develop themselves for effective wealth creation.

Spokesman to the Warri National Assembly member, Amb. Toyin Agbolaya JP assured that Chief Ereyitomi is always and ever ready in giving support to educational pursuits and development.

The federal lawmaker’s spokesman noted that recently Hon. Ereyitomi paid for NECO senior school certificate examination for over 200 students in Warri Federal Federal Constituency as part of his effort in supporting education to boost the spirit of learning and intellectual update for better awareness as well as improve ways of lives of the people of the areas.

