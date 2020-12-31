Okigwe Leaders Assembly expresses concern over new leadership of Imo Council of Traditional rulers

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges Gov Uzodinma to consider existing zoning pattern

The Okigwe Leaders Assembly (OLA) has expressed with dismay, news making the round in the media that a new chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers (Eze IMO) has been appointment to replace Eze Samuel Ohiri.

In a press release by the group made available to media and signed by Innocent Obiefule, Chairman; Henry Anthony Anyanwu, Secretary; Jacinta Ukoha, Woman Leader and Chief Charles Edomobi, National Coordinator, it stated:

“Okigwe Leaders Assembly appreciates your efforts in the provision of dividends of democracy since your coming into office.

“We also congratulate you on your upcoming one year anniversary in office as Governor of Imo State.

“However, we wish to make this urgent appeal for you to favourably consider Okigwe Senatorial district in your appointment of a new Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, having dissolved the Eze Samuel Ohiri led council a week ago.

“Your Excellency, if you may recall, the election and appointment of Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers (Eze Imo) has always been based on zoning and rotation.

READ ALSO:

“In the most recent past, Orlu zone held forth, with Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinugwu who served for 9 years during the government of former governors, Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim.

“Eze Samuel Ohiri also served 9 years under the administration of former governors Rochas Okorocha; Hon Emeka Ihedioha and the current incumbent, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“It is pertinent, under the zoning pattern that the next Chairman of Imo Council of Traditional Rulers should come from Okigwe Zone.

However, in the past few days, there has been news making round that a new chairman for Imo Council of Traditional Rulers is coming from the same Orlu zone.

This information was spotted on newspaper publication by an Owerri based tabloid, “White Paper” published on December 27, 2020, stating, “Governor Uzodinma finally replaces Eze Ohiri with Eze E.C Okeke as new Eze Imo” as he dissolves Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.”

“Our finding has shown that Eze Okeke of Amaifeke Autonomous Community is from the same Orlu zone that has held forth for some time now.

“Your Excellency, this attempt is against equity, good conscience, fairness and natural justice. Okigwe people are demanding that the next Chairman, Imo State council of Traditional Rulers (Eze Imo) be chosen from the zone.

“However, Okigwe Leaders Assembly is also appealing to the Zone’s prominent sons who are close to the Governor to intervene for equity and fair justice to prevail.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: