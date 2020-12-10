Okigwe APC threatens to expel Araraume in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okigwe zone of lmo State have threatened to expel Senator Ifeanyi Araraume should he continue to destabilise the party and disparage the state leader, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Addressing a world press conference in Owerri yesterday, the leaders said it was unbeoming of Araraume to disparage Uzodinma without whose efforts the party would have lost last Saturday’s bye elections.

In a press conference text read by Hon Okoroike Chika Isreal, the chairman of all chairmen from Okigwe zone, the leaders regretted that since Araraume rejoined APC after his sojourn to other political parties,he has done nothing but to destabilise the party.

They wondered how Araraume who contested the state governorship election in 2019 under APGA and lost could think he has a right to the APC senatorial ticket.

He contested against the APC and lost. He pursued the matter up to the supreme court and lost only for him to come back to the same party he fought’, they lamented.

Describing Araraume as a serial political party defector and perpetual elections loser, the leaders argued that there was no way they could have rewarded him with a senatorial seat for his treachery.

According to them, apart from the fact that the court had already described Araraume as an interloper in the election, the people of Okigwe zone is yet to forgive him for truncating the second term quest of Ikedi Ohakim.

READ ALSO:

They said it was shameless of Araraume to have accused Uzodinma of anti party activities whereas the governor worked tirelessly for the victory of APC in the election.

They recalled that the governor was right on ground as the head of the grand finale of APC campaign for the senatorial elections just a week ago, where he publicly solicited the votes of Okigwe people for Hon Frank Ibeziem ,the APC senatorial candidate, now Senator elect.

Without the unwavering support and commitment of His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma, APC would have lost the election to the opposition’, they submitted.‘‘

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: