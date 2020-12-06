Kindly Share This Story:

*As Gov Uzodinma lauds Nwodo for ‘raising the bar’

By Dennis Agbo—ENUGU

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has said some aspirants to the leadership position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo came to bribe him with money for his endorsement, but that he turned them down.

Iwuanyanwu said this at the Imeobi meeting in Enugu on Sunday, when Nwodo announced the list of electoral committee members, with Senator Ben Obi of Anambra State and Ferdinand Agu of Enugu State as Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

This is just as Governor Hope Governor of Imo State noted that the outgoing President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, had raised the bar in the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and pledged to provide take-off money for Igbo stabilisation fund.

The process for the election of new leadership for the apex Igbo socio-cultural body is on, as Chief Nwodo’s tenure will end in January 2021.

By the rotational principle of Ohanaeze, the next President-General will come from Imo State.

Therefore, former Nigeria Ambassador to the United States, Professor George Obiozor, it was reported, emerged as the consensus candidate to succeed Nwodo.

Speaking at the meeting on Sunday, Iwuanyanwu said he rejected bribes by aspirants to the President-General’s position, explaining that no section of the Constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was breached in drawing the electoral committee list.

He added that the window was open to all aspirants as no less than three candidates must run the election to allow for choice.

Iwuanyanwu dismissed the allegation that Professor George had been selected by the Imo State Governor and other stakeholders, saying “Governor didn’t know anything about any selection.”

On his part, Governor Uzodinma said the outgoing President-General, Nwodo, had raised the bar in the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Igbo must move forward; we can’t keep lamenting. Let’s grow aboveboard despite our party affiliations,” Uzodinma advised.

Meanwhile, Nwodo appointed Senator Ken Nnamani, the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to mediate in the ensuing feud between Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and other leaders in the state, such as Senators Pius Anyim and Sam Egwu.

