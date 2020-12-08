Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

To enable apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation elect the best candidate as its next presidential general, a coalition of Igbo organisations will hold a town hall meeting for the six presidential aspirants on December 13.

Holding at 4pm, according to Barr Austin Okeke and Mr Gideon Adikwuru, representatives of the Coalition of Igbo Organisations, the interactive session will afford the aspirants opportunity to interface with Ndigbo.

In a statement, the coalition listed Professor Chidi Osuagwu, Dr Joe Nwaorgu, Dr Chris Asoluka, Chief Goddy Uwazurike and Professor George Obiozor as aspirants taking part in the session via zoom because of the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last general election for President General, which saw Chief Nnia Nwodo emerge as the President General was held in 2017. This election scheduled for January 2021 would see the election of a new President-General who would serve the Igbo race for one term of four years.

