OHANAEZE: Coalition of Igbo groups hold session for presidential candidates

On 5:01 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leadership: Aspirants came to me with money, says IwuanyanwuBy Clifford Ndujihe

To enable apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation elect the best candidate as its next presidential general, a coalition of Igbo organisations will hold a town hall meeting for the six presidential aspirants on December 13.

Holding at 4pm, according to Barr Austin Okeke and Mr Gideon Adikwuru, representatives of the Coalition of Igbo Organisations, the interactive session will afford the aspirants opportunity to interface with Ndigbo.

In a statement, the coalition listed Professor Chidi Osuagwu, Dr Joe Nwaorgu, Dr Chris Asoluka, Chief Goddy Uwazurike and Professor George Obiozor as aspirants taking part in the session via zoom because of the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Angry youths storm Imo INEC office in protest

The last general election for President General, which saw Chief Nnia Nwodo emerge as the President General was held in 2017. This election scheduled for January 2021 would see the election of a new President-General who would serve the Igbo race for one term of four years.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!