Ogun vows to unravel mystery behind missing children

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Tuesday disclosed that it is doing everything possible to locate the whereabouts of five children that escaped from Stella Obasanjo Children Home, Abeokuta.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile, explained that the state government is on top of the situation as the department in charge of the Home has reported the matter to the police.

He said the government has also sent signals to all required quarters in order to establish the truth behind the saga.

Odusile said, “the attention of the Ogun State government has been drawn to an incident concerning five children that allegedly escaped from the Stella Obasanjo Motherless Children’s Home in Abeokuta”.

“It is pertinent to note that the state government has reported the incident to the police since Friday after discovering the children missing on Thursday night”.

“It is also noteworthy to say that the children do not have free access to go out of the premises as there is no such thoroughfare. They are strictly monitored. So, it was shocking and most surprising that they found their way out of the premises”.

“As such, the state government has taken steps to bring them back into the home as the matter was promptly reported to the police and all those on duty on the night of the incident were promptly queried”.

The commissioner emphasized that the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun will not in any way condone any injustice, especially when it concerns the welfare of children in the State.

Odusile said: “We are very much in touch with all the agencies of the government concerned. We are conducting our own investigations to establish the facts. We want the public to be rest assured that we shall leave no stone unturned to unravel the truth.

“The authorities concerned were duly notified and the police were informed. We did not just report the case to the police, we went a step further to issue queries to everyone on duty that night. If need be, we will set up a panel to further look into the matter, but we want the police to continue their investigation before we take any further step”.

“Ogun State is a no-go-area for criminal-minded individuals. If it is established that some of our staff were involved in any shady deal, they would be promptly brought to book. We live in a society where we allow the law to take its course”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

