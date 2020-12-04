Breaking News
Ogun threatens to shut down markets with filthy environment

Ogun Assembly reads riot act to land grabbers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has warned market leaders in the state to keep and maintain a clean environment or risk their markets being closed down by the government.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, handed down the warning while monitoring the weekly State Market Environmental exercise in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The Commissioner charged advised market leaders across the state to make sure that their markets are clean for healthy trading, declaring that the state government will not fold its hands and watch buying and selling in an untidy environment.

Abudu-Balogun added that with the prevailing situation the world over, cleanliness should be everyone’s watchword while urging traders and buyers to observe social distancing and wear face masks in the markets to aid government’s efforts at flattening the curve of COVID-19.

Responding, the Babaloja of Panseke Market, Abeokuta, Taorid Amode, thanked the State government for the weekly market sanitation exercise, adding that efforts were on in various markets across the state to trade in a clean, tidy and healthy environment before, during and after the festive period.

