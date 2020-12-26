Ogun CAN seeks prayer for Nigeria, observance of COVID-19 protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun chapter, on Friday, urged Nigerians to pray over the challenges currently confronting the country and observe COVID-19 protocols in order to flatten the curve of the ravaging virus.

The Chairman of the association in the state, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, also enjoined the citizenry to be security conscious during this year’s yuletide celebrations.

Akin-Akinsanya, while stating that prayer was the solution to all challenges, added that Nigerians should continue to seek the face of God over the challenges which the country was facing.

He said that Nigerians should not relent or get tired of praying, especially at this trying time so that God could heal the land of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAN chairman congratulated the Christian community in particular and the entire world at large on witnessing another season of transformation which, he said, Jesus Christ had come to offer the world.

“It is no news that the whole world had experienced serious challenges this year, of which our country was not exempted.

“This year, the COVID-19 pandemic, EndSARS protests, kidnapping and armed banditry, amongst others, have adversely affected virtually all aspects of the nation’s body polity.

“It is, therefore, expedient that we celebrate cautiously by observing all the necessary COVID-19 protocols, while we must also be security conscious.

“Christ is an epitome of moderation and humility; so we should emulate Him in all that we do,” he said.

Akin-Akinsanya urged governments at all levels to always show love to the citizens, provide adequate security for them, and fulfill their electioneering promises in the overall interest of the country.

