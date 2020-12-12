Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State in 2019 general elections, Abdul-Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, has called on the faithful of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state loyal to the former governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, not to lose sleep over the “purported inauguration of the factional three-man caretaker committee”, by the APC National Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee.

Akinlade, who made the call in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Azeez Adelani, on Saturday, equally urged APC members to remain calm and await further directive from the former governor, who according to him, remains the leader of the party in the state.

The APC National Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee, had on Friday, sworn in 37 Caretaker Chairmen for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, at a brief ceremony held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Yemi Sanusi, through a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, had urged old, new and intending members of the party to come together and strengthen the party structures for future elections.

But Akinlade in the statement said that “the media buzz which greeted the purported inauguration of the factional 3-man caretaker committee was understandable but unnecessary because the legally elected 26-man state exco led by Derin Adebiyi was unceremoniously and illegally replaced by the infamous 3-man caretaker committee on the 18th of December, 2018”.

According to him, “two years down the line, Adebiyi has maintained a dignified and courageous posture while directing the affairs of majority of Ogun State APC members”.

The statement reads in part: “It is in this vein that I call on all party faithful across the state to remain calm, as we await further directive from our leader, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun.

“Dear party faithful, if there is any lesson we have learnt, it is the fact that he that holds the sharp end of the knife has limited joy.

“Therefore, we must uphold our loyalty to the National leadership of our great party (APC) as presently constituted, as well as to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari”.

