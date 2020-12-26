Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

To boost upscale living in Ibadan, Oyo State, Chapter4 Estate Management Ltd., in conjunction with Odua Investment Co. Ltd, is set to deliver a luxury residential estate that will redefine the skylines of Ibadan.

The estate known as Westlink Iconic Villa, and located in Alakia area of Ibadan, opposite Nigerian Breweries, is set within beautifully landscaped grounds where residents can enjoy the surrounding green open spaces, a stunning multi-purpose commercial complex, children’s play area, multi-sports facilities and another state-of-the-art community centre.

The housing project being developed and promoted by Westlink Iconic Estates Limited is expected to provide a safe and relaxed atmosphere perfect for couples and families, just as the estate will benefit from an independent power supply, which provides uninterrupted electricity supply to guaranty a luxury living experience.

The cost of the project, which started nine months ago, and with 50 percent completion, is put at N4.2 billion.

Speaking weekend, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Odua Group, Mr. Adewale Raji, said: “This is one of the ways that we are bringing economic development to our shareholder-states.

“And real estate remains attractive in Ibadan, Oyo State, as well as Lagos State. Whereas, in other shareholder-states, it is their area of comparative and competitive advantage that we are looking into for investment.

“And core to this is the agriculture, including commercial cultivation and processing of all these into industrial as well as food materials that can be consumed in homes, making sure there is added value incorporated in our agric programme.

“Odua is also looking to define new areas as related to the five years strategy plan of the organization that is codenamed SRC 2025.

“Essentially, the board of Odua is committed to strengthening the assets of Odua, reviving assets so that there can be higher value coming from them and creating new businesses.

“The new businesses that are being looked into are within the context of what is relevant today and will be relevant in the future.

“Areas like health care and pharmaceuticals manufacturing, because we have a growing population. As we take care of their food needs, it is also necessary we partake in their health requirement, and this is part of the strategies to ensure that we can insulate our business against shocks of recession, because whether oil price is up or down, people must eat and take care of their health.

“We want to ensure that we continue to keep a healthy portfolio and real estate is also taking care of the housing needs of our people in this area,” the Odua GMD added.

Director of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs, Chapter4 Estate Management Limited, Abiola Reis, while making her remarks on the multi-billion Naira project, said her company and Odu’a Investment Company Limited through a joint venture company, Westlink Iconic Estates Limited, a year ago, embarked on a 124 mixed-luxury residential households development to unlock value from the project located 3.8 hectares of land.

Abiola, who noted that the essence of the facility tour was to prove certain points that the partnership can make it happen, said since the turning of the sod of the gated estate in the history of Ibadan, work commenced immediately.

Reis said work had not stopped for a day, pointing out that the beauty of it all is that at this stage of the project, the sale of the nearly completed property had been very encouraging.

According to her, “Westlink Iconic Villa, upon completion would be an exceptional collection of three-bedroom apartments, luxury houses of four-bedroom terrace and semi-detached and five-bedroom fully detached duplexes with a stunning multi-purpose commercial complex, children’s play area, multi-sports facilities as well as a state-of-the-art community centre.”

While the project is expected to be delivered in March 2022, a section of Phase 1 is expected to be completed in March 2021.

