Obidike visits Ooni, says he’s most youth friendly, peaceful traditional ruler in Africa

The Youth Ambassador to the Economic Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Obidike Chukwuebuka, Monday visited Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Oguwunsi Ojaja II, along with well meaning Nigerians to celebrate his five years on throne.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Obidike said, “It was a wonderful time celebrating the most youth friendly and peaceful traditional leader in Africa.

“In an era where people do not believe in leadership, they see it as an opportunity to siphon funds but the Ooni’s innovative ideas have made an indelible imprint in Nigeria especially on youths. Ooni is indeed a positive influence to the younger generation.

“His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Oguwunsi Ojaja II is a lover of youths who is always empowering young people individually and collectively through one of his outstanding innovative ideas “Grass to Grace (G2G) Foundation”.

“A lot of young people who are undergraduate are also in his scholarship scheme through the foundation where he’s also making young graduates millionaires. It’s always very difficult to know his biological children because of his love for the people especially young Nigerians; he doesn’t segregate and most importantly he is humble.

“Ambassador Obidike further restated his earlier position that Nigerian youths must believe in the vision of our founding fathers, their faith must be reinvigorated towards the actualisation of the Nigerian dream, the youths must be proactive and creative using the platform and opportunities available to them to create the enabling environment for other young persons to thrive and live their dreams.

The celebration featured cocktail, hangout, lecture and panel discussions and dinner with his Imperial Majesty. Important persons from within and outside the country attended the celebration. Obidike concluded.”

