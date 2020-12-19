Obidigwe Football Academy partners Sports Academy Asia

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Obidigwe Chukwu Football Academy has announced an international partnership deal with Private Sports Academy in the North East of Asia, India.

An international football match has been arranged between teams representing the two academies in Nigeria. The matches that have been earmarked for early next year will hold during a playing tour of Nigeria by the Asian Academy. The return fixtures will be played in India.

The first match will be played at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu State Nigeria while the second match will be played at Community Secondary School Akiyi-Umulokpa in Uzo-uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.“The Obidigwe Chukwu Football Academy will in turn travel to India for their away international fixture with Private Sports Academy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

