Obiano’s aide, Nwaebili ,SUG presidents from Anambra visit Shina Peller

Ahead of the Get Involved Leadership Training by Lead Generation Initiative slated to hold in Anambra State, yesterday Barr Nonso Henry Nwaebili Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Protocol Matters, Led the Presidents of Student Union Government of all the Universities and higher institutions in Anambra State on a courtesy call in the Office of Hon Shina Peller at the National Assembly Complex Abuja.

Nwaebili said the visit has shown the unity of Nigeria in the display; Anambra Meets Oyo, Indeed Nigeria will be great again.

Peller who is an active Patron of the Lead Generation Initiative in his remark thanked the young comrades for finding him worthy for the courtesy visit and maintained that he operates an open door policy because his mandate was given to him by the people and it is the people he represents especially the voiceless. “We all agree that young people fall into the category of voiceless because of how much we have been relegated in the past years” .

The lawmaker highlighted a few reasons that birthed his zeal to join active politics in 2018 after being a philanthropist for decades and the most remarkable was his willingness to create an enabling environment for youth to get involved in Leadership at the highest level since the generation before we have failed to create a succession plan for the benefit of Nigerians.

He encouraged the Comrades to stand out in their little way, make an impact in their schools and communities. “If I make an impact, you make an impact, Barr Nwaebili makes an impact in our respective communities, slowly we begin to change the narrative positively” Hon Shina Said.

Peller didn’t leave out the just concluded End Sars Protest which was eventually Hijacked. He said the result of that movement is just a Unity test but then we always have to operate within the framework of the Law.

He stressed that Since we have seen in the past days that youths are united, we need to have Faith, Maintain Peace so that we can progress as clearly seen in the Motto of our great Nation Nigeria.

He further noted that he believes so much in Nigeria and that anyone that tells you Nigeria is irreparable is not doing more harm than good. The youths have to sit together and figure out a better way to fix the problems facing their generation.

“Our problems are no longer analog so we as youths need to devise digital means to fix it within the ambit and framework of the law” he added.

