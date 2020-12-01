Obasanjo, Adebutu, others, raise N100m to build CAN Secretariat in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, top industrialist and business mogul, Chief Kessington Adebutu, traditional rulers, and Christian clerics in Ogun State were part of the gatherings at the N100m launch for the new secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state.

The well-attended ceremony held at the Marque section of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, also witnessed the celebration of the birthday of Chief (Mrs) Bola Obasanjo, wife of the former President, organised by the Christian body.

Obasanjo, who is the Asiwaju Onigbagbo (Christian Leader) in the state and the Chairman of the occasion thanked donors, particularly Chief Adebutu and the traditional rulers for their support for the project.

He disclosed that Chief Adebutu, who is also the Otun Asiwaju Onigbagbo in the state had donated a quarter of the project fund “and, therefore we must make over minds, our body, our hands available to make the remaining 3/4 complete. I must express my appreciation for the contributions of our revered monarchs too,” he said.

Obasanjo thanked the leadership of the association led by Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya for making history with the CAN Secretariat in the state, stressing that it is historic and noble.

The State Chairman of CAN, Bishop Akin-Akinsanya disclosed that the support of Obasanjo has been unprecedented to make the project a reality.

“Baba, after God Almighty on this project, you are the next! Your eagerness, energy, enthusiasm, motivation, participation, and encouragement have brought us this far. Thank you so much Sir,” Akin-Akinsanya said.

In his address titled: “The Moment of History is Here” the Ogun state CAN leader said it gladden him that “we are standing on the threshold of history.

“Generations after us will thank us for taking this bold step for the body of Christ in Ogun State. We can get it done! We will get it done! Together, we shall get this Secretariat in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Akin-Akinsanya equally commended the State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Chief Adebutu, Amb. Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, traditional rulers and the body of Christ in State and others for their support for the project.

Among those in attendance were Chief Doja Adewolu, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, Elder Joju Fadairo, former Speaker, Suraj Adekunmbi, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, Remmy Hazzan, Segun Okeowo, and the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr.Toyin Taiwo, who represented the governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: