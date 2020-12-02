Obasanjo, Adams reconcile 15-year rift

Kindly Share This Story:

…Devt, a new beginning for Yoruba race—Adebanjo

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, reconciled and settled a 15 year old rift.

The reconciliation was held at the Lekki residence of the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo. The meeting, held behind closed door, had in attendance, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Basorun Segun Sanni, and Mr. Akin Osuntokun among others

The former president, in 2005, had ordered the arrest and detention of Adams and the late Dr. Frederick Fasehun over the crisis that caused destruction of properties in Agege area of Lagos State.

The meeting, however, took far reaching decisions on major and critical issues affecting the Yoruba nation to be basis of consultation with other leaders in Yoruba land.

The two leaders also resolved to face the challenges of the present and the future.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Aare Adams said the meeting was a robust deliberation with particular interest in the state of the nation, including insecurity, unity among others.

