Oba Akiolu, Kolade, Otudeko others make case for elderly in Nigeria

By Chris Onuoha

Eminent people in Nigeria comprising senior citizens, royal fathers among others have advocated for the caring of the elderly in Nigeria.

The call was made recently in Lagos at the maiden launch and unveiling of the 60plus Advocacy Initiative, a nongovernmental organisation that was created to be the leading voice and trusted advocate for the integration and protection of the interests, rights and privileges of senior citizens in Nigeria.

These personalities, Oba of Lagos, HRM, Rilwanu Akiolu; Christopher Kolade CON; Otunba Alex Onabanjo; Pa Alhaji J. Gbadamosi; Oba Otudeko, Prof; Konyinsola Ajayi ; Mrs. Folake Solanke SAN among others speaking at the event, call on the government to draw policies that will favour the retired senior citizens in the country.

The guest speaker, Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi SAN, in his lecture titled, “Challenges of caring for the elderly: problems, prospects and solutions,” stated that the reality as of today is that the elderly in the society, comprising the 60 and above, accounts for 5 percent of Nigeria population.

He mentioned that this class is growing at the rate of 3.6% and in few years, would double, but the challenge is what to do to take care of them, as everyone would want to become elderly. While stating that the current day elderly helped the country in the days of independence, he mentioned that they should deserve some care, such as adequate infrastructure, healthcare and insurance policy, pension as when due and political inclusiveness.

He also said that the elderly should speak up for the ills of the society, rather than stay aloof and leaving the important social issues to the youths and politicians. “We, elderly must leave the rein for the youths, be the oil in the land to keep the society going. We must engage the youths and do not leave them with impression that they don’t not know what they are doing,” remarks Ajayi.

The 60plus advocacy logo was launched by the Chief launcher, Otunba Alex Olugbenga Onabanjo, represented by Mrs. Omawunmi Adeniyi. Others at the event include Chairman, Governing Council of the association, Adeyinka Obalade; Yoyinsola Makanjuola, chairperson, launching committee; Dr. Jerry Nwankwo, Dr. Come Ovbiagele; Dr. Peter Nmadu; Regina Obasa and others.

The event, held both physical and virtual had panelist discussion conducted virtually and fund raising campaign.

