OAP, Ohio-Alegbe launches outfit, hosts fashion sales party

By Chris Onuoha

The celebrated ‘On Air Personality, Toyin Ohio-Alegbe has stepped up her creative acumen with an establishment of a fashion outfit called Awawubelloloungers.

Toyin who anchors a radio talk show programme, “Labalaba Oro” on Radio Nigeria delved into designs as a fulfillment of her childhood love and passion for fashion.

She described her entrant into fashion as something that lived in her from the scratch. “For me, fashion is something that sounds like my middle name, because everyone who knows me would tell you that Toyin and fashion are inseparable,” says Toyin.

Recently she launched her newest outfit, Awawubelloloungers sited at Ikeja axis in Lagos with a fashion sales party tagged, “Name your price day: Awawubelloloungers fashion sales party.”

According to her, “Name Your Price Day” was an exclusive women’s fashion sales party for every woman who deserves the best in the fashion world

Speaking with Toyin Ohio-Alegbe at the show, she stated that the fashion sales party which would be a monthly affair, has been wonderful considering that it is the official opening.

According to her, she stated that the patronage has been wonderful. “People come around and remark, ‘this is unique, this is not seen before in any shop and it adds as sort of inspiration to create more. At AwawuBelloLoungers, our slogan is ‘THE WOMAN IS ONE, whatever her size, status or creed” quipped Toyin.

She also mentioned that awawubello combine indigenous materials like the ‘Isi agu’ from Igbo land to Adire, and other ethnic fabrics with a blend of English fabrics; that it is a colorful ready to wear pieces that meet the need and expectations of today’s stylish woman.

“The uniqueness of this and subsequent fashion sales parties is that you walk in, name your reasonable price, and you have the item,” remarks Toyin.

The show which was done both physical and virtual via the outfit’s online platforms because of the COVID-19 rules, however, witnessed the presence of female celebrities, including men.

Among the early patronisers was MoniQue, Nigerian sensational gospel artist; Agatha Amata, a talk show personality, among others. At the show, no price tag, it was simply a low budget fair to celebrate numerous fans of awawubelloloungers.

In her assessment, Monique was plain to describe awawubello designs as purely African with touch of class. “I have been to fashion houses both international and local, but today shows no different to what I gets in those international fashion fairs. I mean, you feel the royalty of an African. The designs make every woman feel important. I appreciate her ingenuity to create uncommon styles and yet, very unique. It’s high time we patronized our own,” says Monique.

