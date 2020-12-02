Oak pensions set to launch new app

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its commitment to continue to improve service delivery to their customers from every touchpoint, Oak Pensions today announced the upcoming launch of their New App.

This upgrade is coming on the background of feedback from customers on the difficulties they have faced using the current App. The new App was built and will be managed by an in-house team that understands the needs of the customers of the pension giant.

This new app comes with an improved and easy to navigate dashboard that shows each customer’s profile details with personal information, their total contributions to date as well as details of their last contribution and quarterly statement at a glance.

It also allows users to track benefits updates, and features easier and faster ways to chat with customer care. It shows the location of all Oak Pensions’ branches in the country, information about pension and the pension industry, and will feature regular newsletters to keep customers abreast.

Following the launch, customers are directed to update their app through Play Store (for Android users) and IOS Store (for Apple users).

With the new upgraded app, customers will carry a customised self-service tool that solves most of the challenges usually experienced with managing their pension’s funds. This will reduce the stress and time involved physically contacting the pension managers.

This announcement by Oak Pensions further affirms the commitment to offering tailored-made and value centred services to their teeming customers across the country.

