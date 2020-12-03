NUT wants Ebonyi govt to prioritise education

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ebonyi chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has urged the state government to prioritise development of the state’s educational sector.

Mr Francis Elechi, Chairman, NUT Ebonyi said in Abakaliki on Thursday that prioritising the sector would enhance plans for better standards.

Elechi described education as imperative to nation-building as improving the sector through the provision of infrastructure and increasing manpower would go a long way in developing the system.

According to him, development in school system is not just by employment as putting infrastructure in place and creating enabling environment for learning are paramount.

“First, we must consider the infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for learning.

“There is need to prioritise the educational sector of the state; erect more classrooms, teachers quarters and library in various schools.

“Yes, some of the schools have good structures supported by UBEC fund, we commend them. We must step up plans because education needs constant funding for it to grow,” he said.

On the stakeholders input and consultative forum for 2021 budget, the NUT chairman said it was a very welcome development to the union and urged for more funding to the education sector.

“We hail Gov. David Umahi on regular payment of teachers’ salaries.

“The teachers in the state are always ready and committed in bringing standard to bear in the state’s educational system,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

