NUT expresses worry over reemergence of school invasion, abduction of teachers, students

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has expressed worry over the reemerging incidence of school invasion and abduction of teachers as well as students across schools in the country.

The nation’s teachers’ organisation, in a statement following the invasion of Government Boys’ Science School, Kankara, Katsina State, described the latest terrorists’ action as a said reminder of both Chibok and Dapchi attacks.

In the statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr. Mike Ike Ene, NUT noted that “The recent condemnable events of Bandits attack schools, if not immediately addressed will largely affect the 2019/2020 academic calender which has already been disrupted by the six months long lock down caused by the Covid- 19 pandemic.”

It called on the federal, state, and local governments to ensure adequate security and 24-hour surveillance around schools.

According to NUT, ” government must begin to consider the implementation of life insurance and hazard allowance to teachers in our basic and senior secondary schools as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day 2020. ”

The statement read in full: “The National leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers is highly disturbed by the re-emerging incidence of school invasion and abduction of teachers and students across the country’s educational institutions.

“The wicked and merciless hands of anti-education terrorist clinched Mr. Alu Ola Paul a Head teacher with Olagua Primary School Ohordua in Edo State and Kidnapped him on his way to work on the 1st December 2020 and released six days later.

“In the same view on the 8th December 2020, Mrs. Gladys Niemogha Belleh and Mrs. Blessing Emunefe both of whom are teachers of Ohorhe Secondary School Effurun in Delta State were kidnapped in their school premises by armed bandits and are yet to be released, thereby throwing both families, students, and the school community into emotional and overall destabilization.

“Similarly, the Night of Friday 11th December 2020 Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, was invaded by armed bandits with reports that 333 students are yet to be accounted for as at today, this dastardly act has sent shivers through the spine of other members of the entire school community of Katsina state.

“These incidences are sad reminders of previous ugly events in Chibok and Dapchi, where Bokoharam terrorist had attacked and abducted students creating a monumental disruption of school activities and impeding our nation’s educational growth and advancement while subjecting family members and relatives to unimaginable trauma.

“The recent condemnable events of Bandits attack schools, if not immediately addressed will largely affect the 2019/2020 academic calendar which has already been disrupted by the six months long lock down caused by the Covid- 19 pandemic.

“As a union, the NUT will not fold her hands and watch enemies of educational development threaten the nation’s educational system to suffocation. As such we wish to remind our government at all levels, of their primary responsibility as enshrined in the constitution which is the security of lives and property of the entire Nigerian citizens.

“The NUT make bold to demand that government must rise to this challenge and take up its responsibility to guarantee and execute this general principle and commitment of providing adequate security to all our educational institutions and the nation at large. Unfortunately, it is becoming apparent that the government can not provide the security and safety of our teachers, students, and the educational community across Nigeria. This unfortunate situation must be addressed without further contemplation.

“In light of these recent developments, the Nigeria Union of Teachers may be compelled to down tools pending when it is safe for our members to teach and guide our pupils and students without fear of abduction by these faceless enemies of educational prosperity of the Nigerian Nation.

“The NUT herewith extend our appeal to all stakeholders to join hands with the government and security agencies to provide adequate protection for the students, pupils, teachers, and the school communities, to ensure that educational activities are not hampered by enemies of the nations educational system using schools as soft targets.

“In order not to escalate the disruption of our academic calendar which is in a fragile state as a result of Covid- 19 pandemic. NUT unequivocally call on the Federal, States and Local government to ensure adequate security and 24-hour surveillance around our schools. Also, the government must begin to consider the implementation of Life Insurance and Hazard Allowance to teachers in our Basic and Senior Secondary Schools as approved by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day 2020.

“Our prayers are with families of the abducted teachers and students as we hold unto government on their promise to ensure their safe release to be reunited with family members and relatives without further delay.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

