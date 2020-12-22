Nursing mother, baby kidnapped in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Suspected bandits have abducted a nursing mother whose name is withheld after killing a member of vigilante group at Falgore Forest, Tudunwada Local government Area of Kano State, a situation that has sent fear into residents.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday when some bandits stormed the area, killing a member of vigilante group who attempted to prevent the kidnappers from abducting the woman and her baby.

The Chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, Malami Rogo, confirmed that, some gunmen attacked the village on Sunday night, killing a vigilante who went with the security team to attack them after they abducted the nursing mother.

“The gunmen had stormed the residence of one Yusuf Falgore where they abducted the woman and her baby.

“They also killed a member of the vigilante group. The slain Vigilante had since been buried according to Islamic rites” he added.

Rogo Local government is a border town between Kano and Katsina state to Niger Republic.

The police in Kano has also confirmed the incident through the office of the spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa though he did not mention the baby in his release.

“The police have received a security report that around 1:30 am in Falgore town some criminals abducted a forty-year-old nursing mother.

“The police mobilised a team of officers and local vigilante to pursue the gunmen.

“In the course of trailing the kidnappers, they (bandits) shot one of the security vigilantes. Upon reaching hospital, a doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

“The police mobilised the team of Operation Puff Adder to rescue the abducted woman and arrest the kidnappers” he declared.

