Nuclear power’ll guarantee energy security in Nigeria – NAEC Chairman

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) says the adoption of nuclear power will guarantee energy security and industrialization in the country.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mukthar Ali, stated this on Thursday during a media parley in Abuja with the theme: The implementation of Nigeria’s National Nuclear Energy programme and the benefits of Nigeria’s Technical cooperation with the international Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He said the inclusion of nuclear power in Nigeria’s energy mix would strengthen electricity generation in the country through nuclear sources.

Ali said the idea of approving the adoption of nuclear power by the federal government was to ensure uninterrupted and sustainable energy supply for drastic industrialization and job creation, adding the energy source is carbon free, clean and is capable of guaranteeing sustainable energy supply contrary to the opposing views.

“Nuclear power produces massive energy and it is carbon free and maintains the quality of air around us it is clean energy source, no carbon emissions compared to sources of electricity.

“It is reliable source energy which works 24 hours and runs for 60 years with uninterrupted power supply, no other source of power can give you that.

“Another benefit of nuclear sources for electricity generation is the creation of jobs, thousands of Nigerians could work in nuclear facility,” he said.

The NAEC Chairman, who was optimistic about the benefits of the energy source said the success of the public acceptance of nuclear programme truly lies in the hands of the media who are expected to enlighten the public about the enormous benefits of the energy source to the economy.

He cited the United Arab Emirate as one of the countries that took bold step in commissioning her first nuclear power plant which was already contributing to the national energy mix of the UAE.

“The constructions of additional nuclear power plant are already underway in the UAE. You may recall that the UAE started her nuclear programme long after Nigeria had started but the public acceptance occasioned by good media reportage got the UAE to attain this milestone in relatively short time,” he explained.

On the collaboration with Nigeria’s Technical Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ali said the relationship dates back to over fifty years which has resulted into Nigeria making huge investment in the IAEA.

He also informed that the collaboration with IAEA resulted to health, agriculture, research as well as capacity building.

“It is my believe that this interaction will open doors for a more effective cooperation between the Commission and the media that will enhance public awareness and understanding of nuclear science and technology and usher in the most needed development in that regard.

“This activity today is an element of the Public Awareness and Communication Strategy of the Commission,” he said.

He affirmed that Nigeria has made tremendous progress since the implementation of Nigeria’s nuclear programme and called for collective effort to make it succeed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

