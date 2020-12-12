Nuclear family and extended family

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Ewherido

A nuclear family comprises father, mother and the children, while an extended family comprises nuclear family (ies), grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and others. The transition from being a member of a nuclear family to a member of an extended family is so swift that many people, especially in this part of the world, take time to come to terms with it.

All it takes is for a member of a nuclear family to get married. Immediately, all other members of the hitherto nuclear family (parents and siblings) become extended family members because a new nuclear family has birthed.

A powerful nuclear family was an aberration to the African society of old. Yes, nuclear families were there, but the lines were blurred. Nuclear families were part of a large extended family, where the real power resided.

A mother-in-law could walk in one day and throw out a daughter-in-law, who had “erred” and replace her with another daughter-in-law. Her son accepted it as the decision of the family, especially if his mother had the backing of his father. Extended families determined who their wards married and the families their wards married from or into.

Western civilisation and Christianity, with the accompanying emphasis on the rights of women and greater recognition of the nuclear family, have altered the equation. But some members of the extended family still do not seem to get it. A drama played out recently; a bullet from an overzealous security detail of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila killed a newspaper vendor in Abuja.

The “family” sued Gbajabiamila for N500m. “This monetary demand can never adequately replace or take the place of their son, husband, brother, and breadwinner’s life,” the family said. But barely two days later, the widow came out to dissociate herself from the lawsuit. She said she was satisfied with the promises Gbajabiamila had made to the family (apparently the nuclear family) and would not want to be part of any lawsuit against him.

If you look at the quote above, “son” came before “husband,” so it is apparent the extended family made the demand. Her action is, therefore, not surprising. But in the African societies of old her action would have been sacrilegious. In fact, she would not have had the courage to go against the decision of her father-in-law and brothers-in-law. But this is 2020.

I have not heard anything from the deceased’s extended family (father and siblings) since after the widow’s pronouncement; my layman’s mind tells me that the case is dead on arrival in court without the support of the widow, the calibre of the senior advocate that made the demand on behalf of the family notwithstanding. That is how strong the nuclear family has become.

If it were in the African society of old, it is the father of the deceased, with the siblings, that would have negotiated with Gbajabiamila and agreed on terms and that would have been the end of the matter. What happens to the widow and her children thereafter would be at the pleasure of the extended family. They might not even get a kobo from the compensation from Gbajabiamila. Like properties of the deceased, the wife and the children would be shared among the extended family. That is one aspect of our culture that was not right.

I feel for the extended family though. A child that a mother bore in her womb for nine months and gave suck gets to adulthood and gets married to another woman. The new woman (wife) takes charge. If the man’s mother goes on a visit, she has no rights in his house, especially the kitchen. She eats what is offered her.

If the wife is benevolent, she will take time to make her mother-in-law comfortable, but if she sees her as a meddlesome interloper, she is in trouble. She will make the mother-in-law’s stay very uncomfortable. Sometimes, the son sees that things are not right, but he cannot put his finger on it. He is just helpless. Ultimately, the mother-in-law leaves miserable. The man’s siblings may not fare better.

Notwithstanding, if possible, I prefer young couples, to be left alone to live their lives. The way relatives load the houses of some newly-wed often irritates me. Young people should be allowed to enjoy their marriage. Some young couples, for lack of tact or out of frustration, mismanage their relationship with their spouses’ relatives, who live with them, and that is one of the sources of conflicts in some marriages.

For instance, you come back from work to find out that your wife and your mother fought and your wife, being younger and more agile, gave your mother a thorough beating, what do you do? Your wife has an acidic tongue, she taunted your younger brother in your absence that he should move to his own house like his mates.

When the taunting got too much, your brother lost his temper and slapped your wife, how do you deal with that? These things are happening and destroying homes. You need wisdom, firmness and a sense of justice to deal with them.

I know some people are waiting for my response on the above scenarios. My question is, why will you marry an ill-mannered girl, who will take the laws into her hands and beat up your aged mother, instead of waiting to report the matter to you? And now that you know the temperament of the two women, keep them apart.

Second, if you know your wife and younger sibling are cat and dog, why put them under the same roof? Help him get an accommodation. Every man has a responsibility to protect his wife against external aggression. Do not put yourself in a position where you find it difficult to perform this duty. As conflict managers say, it is better to build a fence around the cliff than a hospital at the bottom of the cliff.

My sincere condolences to the deceased family, but when I saw the N500m they were demanding, my mind went back to the story of veteran journalist. He was sued for millions of naira in the eighties. He became agitated.

He was wondering how on earth he was going to get the money until he was assured that the figure was what the plaintiff was asking for; a judge still had to hear the case and determine if he was actually of guilty before an award for damages. But awards by courts are not necessarily what the plaintiff asked for.

In insurance, if the vendor had been killed by an insured vehicle in the speaker’s convoy, the insurance will be liable to pay third party death benefits. Usually life cannot be valued. While the benefit in theory is unlimited, the insurance company has limited resources.

Two major factors that determine how much benefit the next of kin gets are the age of the deceased and his estimated annual income. In the absence of a document stating the next of kin, the payment will likely go to the wife and the children. However you look at it, the nuclear family is on the driver’s seat.



