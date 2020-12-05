NSCDC Cooperative Society disburses benefits to retired members in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

The high point of the 2nd AGM of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) Lagos Multipurpose Cooperative Society which held Thursday, December 3 at its secretariat in Alausa, was the disbursement of monetary settlement to five retired members of the society.

Four beneficiaries received N416,000 each from the society, a gesture which was described as innovative and the first of its kind in the history of cooperative societies in Lagos state.

The beneficiaries include Ohiri Christian, Olutade Alabi, Kazeem Mutalubi and Solomon Alade who, together with their spouses expressed joy and surprise.

Speaking at the meeting, President of the Society, Ade Ajayi told cooperators, that the scheme which was an initiative of his regime would continue as it was the only means the society had to appreciate its dedicated and hard-working members when they retire.

“To ensure the sustainability of the scheme, we raised a four-man committee with the responsibility of developing modalities towards ensuring the sustainability of the scheme.”

The meeting also deliberated on other matters including land, the proposed housing project among others.

Ajayi also commended members for their commitment and promised that his executive was poised to achieving more in the coming year. Over 200 members attended the meeting.

Vanguard News Nigeria

